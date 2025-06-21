After Years Of Abandonment From Her Dad And Neglect From Her Mom, This Young Lady Called Her Mother Out

Children deserve to have kind and loving parents who will always be there for them, but sadly, that is not the reality in all cases.

What would you do if your father left when you were very small, and your mother largely ignored you as much as she legally could?

That is the situation the young woman in this story is in, so when her mom tried to play the ‘I’m your Mother’ card, she called her out and now the whole family is upset.

Check it out.

AITA for accusing my mom of taking her issues with my dad out on me and saying the proof is in how she treats her kids with her husband? My dad left my mom when I (17) was 2. I don’t remember much about him. What I do remember is that I only saw him when there was some fight between him and my mom or when he was looking for money or something from my mom. The last time I saw him I was 6. My mom was always emotionally distant and ‘busy’ whenever I wanted her or needed her. She dropped me off at her friends houses for hours at a time, she left me with babysitters a lot and some of them would leave me alone and she’d still hire them again. Any time my school wanted to see her she was too busy. Any time I wanted to spend time with her, even if I wanted to do boring stuff with her just to be with her, she told me she was too busy and to go outside.

This is so sad.

The most time we ever spent together was at dinner and she’d eat in silence. If I spoke she’d pretend she was busy doing something. Other times she left the table if I tried to talk and went to the office. She signed me up for free extra curricular’s in our town. A couple I liked and was good at and I competed in one way or another and she couldn’t even find the time to support me at them. Any activity I do is free. She won’t pay for them.

Sometimes a new husband can help. Sometimes not.

She got married to Rob when I was 10 and now they have a 5, 3 and 10 month old together. My mom is a totally different mom to them. She loves them and she spends time with them. She has the 5 year old in dance classes and art classes that she pays for. She’s really engaged with her school and teacher. And she’s still the same old way with me.

She won’t even help her with school stuff, that is sad.

My guidance counselor tried to get her to come into school and speak with her because she was trying to discuss options with me and I had to tell her I don’t know about financial help or forms mom would need to fill out. My mom answered once and said she was busy and then she ignored any call from my guidance counselor after that. Mom even got an email from her stating what it was about and she didn’t respond. I know she’s taking her issues with my dad out on me. If it was just her growing to be a better mom she’d be a better mom to me now too but she’s not.

Sometimes the truth hurts.

Rob and I got into a fight the other night because I refused to babysit this weekend. My mom went nuts that I talked to Rob with a raised voice and she tried to do the whole I’m your mother and you’ll respect me thing. I told her she’s not my mom and she’s a mom to her other kids. I accused her of taking her issues with my dad out on me and denying me a mom because she hates him. Mom threw something in my direction and I stormed out of the room and went upstairs. Rob told me never to speak like that in the house again and especially not around his kids. He told me I don’t get to accuse mom of lies.

It does sound like this friend is being supportive at least.

One of my mom’s friends came over yesterday and she told me not to let it get me down too bad. She told me I should keep my head down. She’s nice to me although she doesn’t intervene and stick up for me, most of the time she’ll say nice things after. She gave me her old laptop and phone so I’d have those for school and work last year, which was great. I got the feeling she also thought I was wrong to say what I did and that’s why I’m here now. AITA?

I think this young lady’s assessment is spot on, unfortunately.

Mom is resentful of the dad, and she’s taking it out on the daughter. What a horrible situation.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The mom really is not nurturing.

School involvement might help.

I wonder if there is somewhere she can go.

Here is a commenter who says to focus on school and getting out of this bad situation.

This person says to focus on her studies and getting out of there as soon as possible.

Neglecting a child is one of the worst things a parent can do, but sadly it happens all too often.

She’s going to be way better off once she can get out.

