Airport Worker Said Luggage Gets Messed Up For A Very Common Reason

Maybe we shouldn’t be blaming luggage handlers anymore when our bags get all messed up after flights…

An airport worker named Maddy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she thinks travelers need to cut airport workers some slack!

The video showed a passenger’s bag on a conveyer belt at an airport when suddenly, a big metal arm slammed it down a slide.

The text overlay on Maddie’s video reads, “POV: when people think baggage handlers are the ones responsible for breaking their bags…No sir, it’s this big metal arm that abuses your luggage.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

Stop blaming the workers!

Of course it’s not their fault.

