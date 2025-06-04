June 4, 2025 at 8:48 am

Airport Worker Said Luggage Gets Messed Up For A Very Common Reason

by Matthew Gilligan

luggage claim at an airport

Maybe we shouldn’t be blaming luggage handlers anymore when our bags get all messed up after flights…

An airport worker named Maddy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she thinks travelers need to cut airport workers some slack!

luggage ramp at an airport

The video showed a passenger’s bag on a conveyer belt at an airport when suddenly, a big metal arm slammed it down a slide.

bag coming down a ramp

The text overlay on Maddie’s video reads, “POV: when people think baggage handlers are the ones responsible for breaking their bags…No sir, it’s this big metal arm that abuses your luggage.”

luggage ramp at an airport

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.32.06 AM Airport Worker Said Luggage Gets Messed Up For A Very Common Reason

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.32.22 AM Airport Worker Said Luggage Gets Messed Up For A Very Common Reason

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.32.47 AM Airport Worker Said Luggage Gets Messed Up For A Very Common Reason

Stop blaming the workers!

Of course it’s not their fault.

