June 11, 2025 at 2:48 pm

An Olive Garden Worker Started Vacuuming Shortly Before Closing Time To Try To Get Customers Out the Door

by Matthew Gilligan

Anyone who works in a restaurant will tell you that it drives them absolutely insane when customers come in to sit down and eat shortly before closing time…

And some workers handle that situation differently than others.

An Olive Garden employee named Zaiah posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what one of his co-workers did when a group of people came in twenty minutes before closing time.

Zaiah’s video showed one of his co-workers walking in the restaurant holding a vacuum.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: getting a table 20 minutes before closing time. So you use a broken vacuum to get them quickly [out].”

Viewers can then hear the sounds of the vacuum cleaner that his co-worker was carrying.

I bet it worked!

Check out the the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person was alarmed!

Another individual made a funny comment.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, that’s one way to get rid of customers…

