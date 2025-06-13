June 13, 2025 at 2:48 am

Homeowner Ordered A Lithium Ion Battery From Temu, But It Exploded And Set Their Whole House On Fire

by Ben Auxier

Lithium batteries really have revolutionized a lot – it’s hard to overstate just how many technologies and technological improvements have been made possible by their increased, near-infinitely rechargeable capacity.

But they also have to be made carefully, otherwise you can get into a situation like TikTok user @541freddy:

“Lithium batteries are nothing to play with!” reads the caption beneath the video.

“Temu battery from one of those blowers blew up in our kitchen while we were at work! Sorry about the language still in shock.”

“Look what we just ******* came home to,” says a voice from behind the camera.

“Our house caught on fire. The whole ******* house is just covered in ******* ashes. Oh, it stinks in here.”

“Oh, my god, babe, look,” says a voice from across the room.

“What is it, part of the battery?”

“Yeah.”

“This whole place was ******* engulfed in smoke, guaranteed. Look at this. ******* wild. Everything is covered in ******* ash.”

“Jesus, I don’t even know how to clean this.”

lithium batteries are nothing to play with! Temu battery from one of those blowers blew up in our kitchen while we were at work! Sorry about the language still in shock#fyp #housefire🔥 #temubattery

Many commenters were HIGHLY concerned with the pets.

Even once the fire is out, the danger isn’t totally over.

And if you’re wondering what the “blower” in question is?

Just play it better safe than sorry.

Seriously, let’s be done with Temu.

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like anyone (or any pet) was hurt.

This time, anyway.

Categories: STORIES
