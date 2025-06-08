Boyfriend’s Lack of Preparation Led To A Costly Mix-Up With The Laundry, So He Turned His Oversight Into His Girlfriend’s Responsibility

Living together often means sharing responsibilities… and the occasional mistake.

One woman inadvertently ruined a pair of her boyfriend’s pricey shirts after he failed to separate them properly.

The two then began pointing fingers over who was really to blame.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for not replacing $600 in shirts? My boyfriend put a bunch of dirty laundry in our shared laundry bag, including button-downs. I added my clothes to said laundry bag but saw it was inside out.

Her boyfriend had a request to which she did her best to comply.

I dumped everything on the ground, and he said from across the room, “Hey, can you separate out my button-downs?” and I said sure.

But despite her best efforts, things still went wrong.

I missed two, and they ended up going to wash and fold instead of dry cleaning and suffered damage.

Now her boyfriend is demanding she pay for the mistake.

The shirts are worth $300 each, and he says I now owe him.

She doesn’t think she should carry the entire blame.

I personally think I made a mistake, but that it’s not all on me. I don’t know why those shirts weren’t separated out in the first place. AITA?

Her boyfriend should recognize that his girlfriend wasn’t the only one to blame for this mishap.

What did Reddit think?

Mistakes happen, and he didn’t complete his end of the bargain.

It’s equally his responsibility to care for his expensive shirts.

This commenter has several questions.

Her sincere apology should be more than enough here.

Ultimately, she did the best with what she was given.

If he truly values his expensive belongings, it’s time he starts treating them with more care.

