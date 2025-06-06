Bride Asked The Girlfriend Of Her Fiancé’s Brother Not To Wear White To Her Wedding Day, And Now She’s Accused Of Being Rude And Excluding Her

The members of the wedding party can make or break a wedding.

This woman shares that her brother-in-law’s girlfriend hasn’t been very friendly or nice to her, so she doesn’t want the girlfriend to get ready with her on her wedding day.

Is she being rude by excluding the girlfriend?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not having my future brother in law’s gf get ready with us? My fiancé and I are having a very family-focused and intimate wedding. Only around 50 people. His family lives across the country, and I’ve been out for the holidays a few times.

This woman asked her brother-in-law’s girlfriend about her attire for the wedding.

My fiancé’s brother and his girlfriend have always been very cold towards me, and the GF can be especially mean. I had a weird gut feeling. I wanted to ask what dress she is wearing to the wedding so she doesn’t accidentally look like a bridesmaid.

It was a white dress.

We found out she was planning on wearing a white dress. My fiancé talked to his brother. He said that she can’t wear a white dress to the wedding. His brother then demanded that my fiancé and I need to refund them. They wanted both the cost of the dress and the cost of a new one.

Her mother-in-law thought it was rude to even ask.

We said no, and he demanded the same thing from his mom. She caved and gave them the money. His mom says we are being rude because we’re singling her out and because we asked what color dress she is wearing.

They were getting ready at her childhood home.

The morning of my wedding, we are getting ready at my childhood home. All of the out-of-state women are in the bridal party, so they will be there. All the men from out of state are also in the wedding party.

She doesn’t want the GF to get ready with her on the day.

This includes my fiancé’s brother. They will be getting ready with the groom. So, we’re kind of leaving her alone in the middle. Am I a jerk for not wanting his GF to get ready with us?

If you’re not the bride, don’t wear white.

