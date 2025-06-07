Call Center Employee Knew He Was Going To Quit, So He Messed With Customers On His Last Day Of Work

The last day at a job you don’t enjoy is kind of like the last day of school.

You check out mentally, you do whatever you want, and, honestly, you don’t really give a care anymore.

It’s wonderful!

But not everyone handles their last days like this guy did…

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

Call center employees goes on rampage on last day. “One guy was a younger guy at a cell phone call center who was always kind of a slacker doofus with a (unfairly) stereotypical Millennial work ethic and attitude. I’ll call him Shaggy. There was growing discontent because we were a commissioned sales group but were increasingly getting assigned non-sales campaigns, such as explaining to customers of X wireless what happens now that my company Y wireless bought them out.

It wasn’t going well…

It was taking up 1/2 to 2/3rds of our day and destroying our sales, commissions, stats, etc. Plus they kept changing the commission system to make it harder and harder to get payouts AND made it possible to get no payout if you fell below some number of sales per hour. Fortunately, I worked pretty hard and kept my numbers up, but for lazy slacker doofuses it was bad news. So one Sunday (usually a busy call day) I noticed Shaggy seemed… different. Smiling, laughing, not using the company software like… at all. At some point he took off his headset and was talking with me and it came out this was going to be his last day so he was just messing around in a way that sounded… bad. I mentioned it to my supervisor.

What they found out was pretty ridiculous.

Later, my supervisor began looking into what exactly he’d been doing. From listening to the call logs and looking at the software logs we determined he: 1: Telling rude customers to go to hell, go hurt themselves, etc. If they asked for managers he then hung up, transferred them to another cellphone company, or muted them and came back pretending to be a supervisor with an outrageous accent who also told them to go hurt themselves. 2: Transferring people to an automated message that said something like, “do you know how to keep an idiot entertained forever? Just hang on and I’ll tell you the secret of keeping stupid morons entertained, in just a moment you’ll learn exactly how to keep them…” etc and seeing how long they lasted. Apparently some stayed on for a while. 3: Clearing the entire call center queue. Apparently the system wouldn’t detect a hangup if you hit release fast enough after the headset started to beep. Holding enter would automatically close the computer window (or some other key combo did it). So 50 calls waiting becomes zero in seconds.

His revenge continues…

4: Suspending service for customers he didn’t like. We weren’t allowed to or supposed to suspend service or mess with billing, but had access. (We could keep a notepad file with whatever we wanted in it on the computer, so many of us kept track of phone numbers [for various legitimate purposes] and also developed ‘enemy lists’ of sorts) 5: Giving credits to customers he liked. Because customers could have seen this it and relied on it, or maybe were entitled to a credit, or some other reason, it was apparently decided not to erase the credits.

I saw him one other time, washing cars at a dealership. I don’t think it was a move up from $15-20 an hour, but he went out in a blaze of glory.”

For a slacker, he certainly but a lot of thought and effort into messing with this company and the customers.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

He went out in a blaze of glory!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.