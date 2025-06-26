Car Shopper Sounded Off About Why She Skipped Buying A Vehicle At A Toyota Dealership

Car shopping is not for the weak!

A woman named Liz found that out recently and she took to TikTok to share her frustration.

Liz said, “I went to Toyota. I was so excited to get my next car. But, Toyota, what is going on? Where is the inventory?”

She added, “hey were telling me three to six months for a car. My Corolla has over 400,000 kilometers on it.”

Liz continued, “It’s not going to make it another three to six months. What happened to the days of just being able to go into a car dealership and buy a car?”

She added, “Your interest rate is 6.49% and a pre-owned car is 7.99%. The percentages alone in interest are absolutely crazy compared to every other brand out there.”

Liz posted a follow-up video and told viewers how she felt after a trip to a Nissan dealership.

She said she “fell in love with a 2023 Nissan Rogue SV,” but there were some financial details she wasn’t crazy about it.

The TikTokker then posted another update and told viewers about her experience at a Subaru dealership.

Liz said, “I really, really enjoyed the drive of the Subaru Crosstrek. The only thing that I didn’t like, now it’s personal preference; don’t come at me, was the size of the screen. Like, I’m driving a car, not a laptop.”

She’ll find something one of these days…

She’s not exactly having an easy time car shopping…

