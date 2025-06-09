June 9, 2025 at 4:48 am

Carvana Customer Was Impressed With His Car-Buying Experience With The Company. – ‘Wonderful people, explained everything.’

by Matthew Gilligan

car being delivered by carvana

TikTok/@tweaknheavy9

I’ve never used Carvana and I’ve never met anyone who has, but this video is encouraging!

It comes to us from a man who told viewers why he was so impressed with his car-buying experience with the company.

a truck parked in a driveway

TikTok/@tweaknheavy9

The video showed the man’s pick-up truck being delivered on a flatbed truck in the rain.

In the text overlay, he wrote, “Carvana experience for those who are skeptical.”

a flatbed truck delivering a car

TikTok/@tweaknheavy9

He continued, “Wonderful people, explained everything.”

The TikTokker then wrote, “First week. No problems! Warranty just in case.”

He said the car was “super clean” and called it a “great purchase.”

a white pick-up truck

TikTok/@tweaknheavy9

Here’s the video.

@tweaknheavy9

#fyp #foryou #for #carvana #truck #silverado 5.3

♬ You Love Me – Kimya Dawson

And this is what viewers had to say.

This individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.20.34 AM Carvana Customer Was Impressed With His Car Buying Experience With The Company. Wonderful people, explained everything.

Another person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.20.56 AM Carvana Customer Was Impressed With His Car Buying Experience With The Company. Wonderful people, explained everything.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.21.18 AM Carvana Customer Was Impressed With His Car Buying Experience With The Company. Wonderful people, explained everything.

This video might change your mind about Carvana!

