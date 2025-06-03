College Student Prioritized Her Routine By Refusing To Give Her Cousin A Ride, But Her Relatives Labeled Her Selfish And Questioned Her Loyalty To The Family

It’s common for family to lean on each other in times of need, but sometimes the requests come at a personal cost.

One college student had just begun driving to her own university when her cousin asked to be picked up.

But what seemed like a simple favor on the surface actually threatened to ruin her entire routine.

AITA for refusing to give my cousin a ride to her uni every morning even though i pass by it? So I (19F) recently started driving to my own uni in Clifton. My cousin (20F) goes to a different uni, but it’s kinda on the way—not exactly on the route, but like a 10-15 minute detour depending on traffic.

She found out I drive, and now her mom is asking if I can pick her up every morning so she doesn’t have to take a Careem or bus.

Thing is, I already wake up super early to avoid traffic, and her timings are slightly later than mine. If I agree, I’d have to leave later, deal with more traffic, and probably be late to my own class.

I said no, politely. Told her it messes with my routine and I’m already stressed with my own stuff. Now my whole extended family’s acting like I’m being selfish and spoiled just cuz I have a car. My mom’s neutral about it but keeps saying, “It would’ve been nice of you.”

I get that transport in my city sucks, and she probably just wants to avoid long bus rides, but like… it’s not my job?? AITA for not wanting to do this favor every day?

