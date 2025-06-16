Consultant Says The Best Job Sites Aren’t Indeed Or LinkedIn And Offers Three Alternatives

It’s so hard to find a job and so many professions are extremely competitive.

“Has literally anyone EVER gotten a job off of Indeed?” this video asks at the beginning.

“You’ll find too many scam jobs” posted on LinkedIn and LinkedIn TikToker @jonathanwordsofwisdom says in his viral video.

“Or ones reposted so many times.” This happens a lot with remote jobs because the poster wants visibility in many different city searches.

“Instead you want to use these three sites: Remote.Co, where you can find all remote jobs in any field.”

Then there is “Jobboard AI, where you can find jobs that match your qualifications.”

Finally, We Work Remotely (WWR), where you can find the largest amount of remote jobs in the world.”

Job hunting by only responding to job ads is not wise, though, as a lot of job ads aren’t real and are too too competitive.

Remember to network with people who are in your field and could be hiring. Marketing yourself online can also help.

Here is what people are saying.

Good tip.

That’s great!

Hurray! I’m happy for him.

Are you thinking of Wellfound’s pricing? Those are for job posters, not job seekers.

You can research that, my friend.

Indeed is far from dead, but applying to job ads is not terribly effective.

So listen up!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.