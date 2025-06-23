Contractor Took Treated Wood To The Landfill, But He Had To Get Creative To Get All Of The Wood To Fit In A Small Container

When you hire a contractor for a home renovation project, it might be necessary for the contractor to take truck loads of discarded materials to the local landfill.

What should the contractor do if there’s more construction material than will fit in the provided bin at the landfill?

The contractor in this story has the perfect solution, but it took a lot of effort to make it work!

Let’s see what he did.

Contractor Vs The Landfill We’re in the process of re-doing multiple parts of our yard because someone in the past decided lots of wood decks, wood fences, and wood retaining walls was the way to go. The termites have been very happy with their decision. We’ve been reusing what wood we can but a lot of it is just falling apart.

The old, rotten wood has to go somewhere.

Today, our contractor went to take all the treated wood to the landfill. Filled out the necessary paperwork. Paid the necessary amount. He was told go up to 6 and there’s a specific blue bin for the treated lumber. He goes up, thinking there was a large dumpster, and is presented with a bin slightly smaller than the back of his truck. He looks at the trailer stacked with wood, looks at the bin, looks at the guy, and tells him it’s not going to all fit. He can stack it next to the bin, but there’s just way too much.

If it has to fit, he’ll make it fit!

Landfill employee says it all has to be in the bin. So my lovely contractor puts four of the longest boards in the corners and proceeds to stack them. At one point climbing on top of the truck to continue stacking them. End result was about the height of a one story house. The employee comes back yelling about how he couldn’t do that! Alas, he said it had to be in the bin, and in the bin it was.

That was a clever solution! Honestly, what did the guy at the dump expect him to do?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is reminded of HOA stories.

Another person thinks the contractor was lucky.

It’s hard to find a good contractor, but this guy is a good one!

This trick works for salads too!

An excavation company employee weighs in.

Never dare a contractor to get something to fit!

They will make it happen.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.