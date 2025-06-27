Costco Shopper Found A Great Deal On A Dryer That Came With Removal, Delivery, Installation And A 2-Year Warranty

You never know what you’re gonna find when you go shopping at Costco…

And that’s why it’s a good idea to check out the deals there before you make your final purchase!

A man named Nick posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the sweet deal he scored at the mega-store chain.

Nick told viewers that he wanted to repair his broken dryer himself, but it was going to cost him around $500.

He then went shopping for a new dryer at Lowe’s and Home Depot, but he wasn’t crazy about the prices.

Nick said at both places, the dryers cost $530, plus $30 for delivery, $30-$40 for installation, and $30-$40 to get the parts for installation. He also wasn’t crazy about the 8-10 waiting period and the one-year warranties.

He said, “All of that, from my perspective, was very reasonable, until we looked at Costco.”

Nick said that the Costco dryers were also priced at $530, but the delivery, installation, and parts were all included.

Also, the Costco dryer had a two-year warranty.

Nick told viewers he ordered the Costco dryer on a Monday and it was delivered that Friday. The Costco folks even took his older dryer away and installed the new dyer in only seven minutes.

He said, “For the same price as buying it at Home Depot, they took the old one, they delivered it, they installed it, they included all the parts, so they doubled the warranty. Costco, good for you. Thanks!”

Here’s the video.

Costco comes through again!

