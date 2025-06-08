June 7, 2025 at 8:21 pm

Couple Decided To Get Healthier Together, But It’s Happening At Different Rates And They’re Both Getting Annoyed

Changing your habits, especially permanently, is WAY harder than it seems.

Not impossible by any means, but it has to be approached the right way.

AITA for not training as hard as my girlfriend?

Me (23M) and my girlfriend (20F) are both overweight, with me being more overweight.

Last week, we decided that we were gonna change our habits in order to become healthy.

A good start.

Since then, she has been going to the gym and eating healthy.

Me, on the other hand, although eating also healthy, have not been training /going to the gym, apart from 2 days where I trained at home.

1 of those days I trained at home, I only did minor stuff, which I told her about, now, after hearing that she became annoyed that I’m not trying as hard as her because I have not trained every single day.

The fact that you’re both sticking with some amount of action actually puts your both well above most who try this.

The thing is, in my head, as long as, each day I’m being consistent (eating healthy and training around 3 times a week), I will lose weight and become healthy but, because she trains 6 days a week and I don’t, to her, that means I have no discipline and I need to try harder.

That made me quite annoyed because I’ve truly been making better choices, yes I could have trained more, I failed there I know, but shouldn’t my other choices also matter, the good ones?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

Seriously, the first week is not how to judge these things.

There’s no huge advantage to CONSTANT workouts.

It’s probably a little much, to start with.

The danger psychologically, I think, is that you try to go too hard from the start and burn yourself out, which often leads to dropping the new habits altogether.

Consistent improvement is the way to go, even if that’s relatively slow.

