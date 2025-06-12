Couple Has An Ongoing Argument About Her Weird Diet Coke Storage Habit, But Of Course That’s Not Really What It’s About

Our past traumas can spring up and cause trouble in the weirdest, most unexpected ways.

AITA for asking my fiancee to stop squeezing the bottle of coke before she puts the lid on? I’ll try to make this concise. We’re both about 40.

My fiancee was abused by her stepfather. I feel like I have provided a lot of support with her as she deals with the emotional fallout of this and resulting mental health problems. He isn’t in her life any more and hasn’t been for decades.

He also told her to squeeze the bottle of diet coke before she puts it in the fridge. Doing so makes the coke go flat, and really the bottle should be as inflated as possible to keep the coke crisp for as long as it can be. I know that she learned this from her stepfather as I’d previously asked her to stop doing it and she said “okay, y’know it was him who told me to do it in the first place!” However I don’t think she ever really stopped doing it, and recently it started up again. She can be very sensitive when certain subjects come up in conversation. I noticed that the diet coke she bought for me was flat because she had squeezed the bottle before putting the lid on it and asked her to stop doing it.

This conversation is pretty much verbatim. I said, “can you please stop squeezing the bottle before you put the lid on it? It makes the coke go flat.” She said, “Yeah, you’re right. Did you know it was my stepdad who told me to do that?” I said, “Yes, I did.” (As I noted, she has already told me this). “I thought I’d have to be careful about this conversation!” Then the conversation ended. She seemed fine.

The following day I learned that I am a horrible person for asking her to stop doing this, and that bringing this subject up shows that I value diet coke more than her mental health.

