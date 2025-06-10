Coworker Was Rude To Her, So This Diner Employee Hid The Bathroom Key And Watched Him Squirm

Folks, this story is gonna leave you in stitches!

Revenge on annoying coworkers. “I work at a small diner, with limited staff and very limited resources. Most of the staff are ok-the female staff anyway, but some of the guys who work there are typical dude bros, you know the kind I mean.

Always being immature, arguing political points they know nothing about just to look smart- you’ve probably met them before. So, on a busy weekend, unfortunately, it was literally just the cook-a lovely older woman, who’s kinda like our manager, me and this one particularly annoying guy, this dude bro was being like extra irritating, unsurprising with like the election coming up.

Playing ‘devils advocate’ on all the Trump issues and stuff like that, even flirting with me as a ‘joke’, to which I just rolled my eyes. I’m literally just trying to wait tables, earn tips and go home. Now, there’s only one staff bathroom to use. As you can imagine, the guys tease me a lot about needing to use it and even deliberately take ages when I’ve gotta go, just to make me wait.

Now, on my break, with thankfully a lull in customer traffic, the cook, discretely shows me, she’s got a spare master key to all the doors in the diner, and it’s given her an idea. We plan a little payback. We find the main staff bathroom key and lock the staff bathroom. I then put the key in my pocket. Bathrooms locked and only the cook has a way to access it.

Later as our breaks finishing he comes up to me and asks where the bathroom key is. I act innocent and point out the usual rack of keys where its hung, pretending to be surprised when it isn’t there. The cook then insists we get back to work, despite his whining that he needs the bathroom. Throughout the shift I notice him squirming and looking uncomfortable.

I smile to myself knowing he’ll just have to hold it in. I even make a big show out of slowly pouring out a drink when he’s serving another table nearby. It comes to the end of my shift and I switch with another female server- I discretely hand her the key and let her in on the prank before I leave. Knowing he has another shift to go, all without bathroom access.”

