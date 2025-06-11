Customer Body Shamed A Nail Salon Employee, So The Employee Made Her Appointment As Painful As Possible

It’s a good rule of thumb to be nice to people, but it’s especially important to be nice to people who could easily make your life miserable if you’re not.

Imagine having a customer fat shame you. Then it’s their turn for you to help them. Do you get revenge?

Body Shamer. “I went to a salon to accompany my sister. Then, a customer arrived unannounced.

This salon operates by schedule since it’s always crowded. And there she was, making demands even though she knew she wasn’t scheduled for today. While waiting for her turn, she body-shamed one of the workers, who I think she knew. “Why are you so fat, are you thriving on problems?”

She wasn’t going to get away with it.

The worker didn’t react, but it was evident on her face that she was offended. Then, when it was the customer’s turn, the worker who was body-shamed was the one to assist her.

It seemed like she took out her anger through the customer’s ingrown toenail removal. The customer was in constant pain because the worker did not make it easy for her.

There was nothing the customer could do.

The customer said, “Isn’t your cut too deep? It hurts so much.” The worker responded, “No Ma’am, it’s just that your ingrown is too deep.” It was just so satisfying to see that there was a bit of revenge. I think it was deserved.”

She deserved that for how rude she was.

That was not a pleasant experience at the nail salon…

