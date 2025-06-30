Customer Expects Items To Ring Up At 50% Off Since That’s What The Sign On The Shelf Said, But They Rang Up At Full Price And Now They’re Wondering What’s Going On

Have you ever bought something just because it was on sale?

Imagine being in a store and seeing a sign that says everything is 50% off. Are you more likely to buy a bunch of things in that area of the store than in those same items were full price? If you found out the items weren’t on sale, would you still want them?

The customer in today’s story saw a sign that said a bunch of items were 50% off, but when she got to the register, she realized that might not be the case.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happens.

“But it says 50% off!!!” So this happened today. A lady came up to my register to ring up some garden decorations and told me she saw it was 50% off. Lady: This said 50% off on the shelf is that right? Me: If it is, it doesn’t ring up immediately it will when I press total. I finish ringing it up.

And now for the moment of truth…

Me: Okay, your total is $Tot.al. Lady: But nothing rang up half off! Me: I’m sorry ma’am, but it seems that it is not 50% off. Lady: But it said so on the shelf!

She wasn’t letting this go.

Me: I’m sorry ma’am maybe it was in the wrong place? Lady: But it said 50% off! You can’t ring that up for me? At this point, there were a few people in line behind her. Since it’s a small store, we only have one cashier at once. I apologize to the other people in line. Me: Can you show me where you found it? I follow her to the shelf.

She quickly discovered her mistake.

Lady: (pointing at the markdown sticker) Here is says 50%… oh. Me: Oh it seems that the sale ended yesterday. I’m sorry ma’am. Lady: That’s alright. I should’ve looked at it. We proceed back to the register, she has me cancel the not-on-sale items and give her the rest.

She realized she messed up.

Lady: (to the people behind her) Sorry about that folks! She then leaves and I continue with the rest of the customers. Thought I’d share a more positively ending story to give a relief from all the negative ones here. Moral of the story: Not every customer sucks. Some are actually reasonable. 🙂

It seems like she still should’ve gotten the 50% off since the sign was still up, but at least she was friendly about the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She handled that surprisingly well!