Disabled Customer Brought His Dog In For Grooming And Left His Card Info, But The Employee Decided Not To Charge Him For His Service

Being kind is more important than being right.

If you were in a position to help someone out when they were in a tough spot financially, would you?

This man who works at a pet store encountered a customer whose only income is disability.

He needed to give the customer’s dog a flee bath, but he knew the customer would have trouble paying for this service.

Check out the full story below to see what happened.

Made a grown man cry today I work at a pet store. My family owns it. We do boarding, daycare, training, grooming and retail. I had a regular come in a few months back. He wasn’t doing too well financially since becoming disabled.

This man informed the customer that he would give his dog a flea bath.

He brought in his dog for grooming. I noticed he had large amount of fleas, so I called and informed him. I let him know that I would give his other dog a flea bath for cheap so he could take care of it.

The customer left his card information, saying they could charge him once he got paid.

Once he got there, he tried to pay with a care credit card that the state had given him. Unfortunately, we don’t take that card, so he gave me his card information, so I could charge him when he got paid. I sent with him with some flea and tick topical we sell over the counter.

He didn’t charge him.

Well, the day came for me to run his card. He called me to remind me. I thanked him, got off the phone, and didn’t charge him. Today, he called realizing he hadn’t been charged. I told him I didn’t plan on charging him and was happy to be able to help.

The customer was speechless.

He couldn’t talk for a bit, trying to compose himself. I got off the phone, knowing I had made someone’s day better. I know how hard it can be living on disability as my mom is on it. Sometimes, even the littlest of things can help.

Awww… That was touching. Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person appreciates his kind gesture.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest and heartwarming opinion.

A disabled guy speaks up.

And finally, short and sweet.

True kindness is helping someone when no one’s watching.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.