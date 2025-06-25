Customer Ordered A Sundae But Didn’t Want Any Toppings On It, So The Employee Gave The Customer Vanilla Ice Cream
We all have our ice cream preferences, but if you ordered an ice-cream sundae, you would probably expect ice-cream with a bunch of toppings on it.
This man worked at an ice cream store that gets really busy during peak season.
A customer came in and ordered a sundae, but this customer had a strange idea of what would be on the sundae.
Read the full story below for all the details.
I want a sundae with nothing on it!
I live in a small New England tourist town.
Every summer, we are completely overrun with tourists, especially in August.
With so many tourists, I have to deal with a lot of interesting people every day.
This literally just happened.
This man was confused about the customer’s order.
My summer job is working at a little ice cream stand.
Customer: Can I get a small sundae?
Me: Sure! Whip cream, fudge, a cherry, and nuts?
C: No, none of that!
M: Oh, I’m sorry, I thought you said sundae.
C: I did.
She insisted she wanted a sundae but without any toppings.
M: So, what do you want on it?
C: Nothing, I just want the ice cream.
M: So you want vanilla ice cream in a dish?
C: No! I want a sundae with none of that!
He handed her a vanilla ice cream instead.
I reluctantly handed her a dish of vanilla ice cream.
She was as happy as could be.
Sigh… Oooookay, lady.
Clearly the customer doesn’t understand what a sundae is!
A sundae without the toppings is technically just ice cream.
