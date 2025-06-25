June 25, 2025 at 1:46 am

Customer Ordered A Sundae But Didn’t Want Any Toppings On It, So The Employee Gave The Customer Vanilla Ice Cream

We all have our ice cream preferences, but if you ordered an ice-cream sundae, you would probably expect ice-cream with a bunch of toppings on it.

This man worked at an ice cream store that gets really busy during peak season.

A customer came in and ordered a sundae, but this customer had a strange idea of what would be on the sundae.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I want a sundae with nothing on it!

I live in a small New England tourist town.

Every summer, we are completely overrun with tourists, especially in August.

With so many tourists, I have to deal with a lot of interesting people every day.

This literally just happened.

This man was confused about the customer’s order.

My summer job is working at a little ice cream stand.

Customer: Can I get a small sundae?

Me: Sure! Whip cream, fudge, a cherry, and nuts?

C: No, none of that!

M: Oh, I’m sorry, I thought you said sundae.

C: I did.

She insisted she wanted a sundae but without any toppings.

M: So, what do you want on it?

C: Nothing, I just want the ice cream.

M: So you want vanilla ice cream in a dish?

C: No! I want a sundae with none of that!

He handed her a vanilla ice cream instead.

I reluctantly handed her a dish of vanilla ice cream.

She was as happy as could be.

Sigh… Oooookay, lady.

Clearly the customer doesn’t understand what a sundae is!

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

LOL. What a creative comment!

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 1.56.34 PM Customer Ordered A Sundae But Didnt Want Any Toppings On It, So The Employee Gave The Customer Vanilla Ice Cream

Here’s another funny remark.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 1.57.09 PM Customer Ordered A Sundae But Didnt Want Any Toppings On It, So The Employee Gave The Customer Vanilla Ice Cream

This person shares a somewhat similar story.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 1.57.53 PM Customer Ordered A Sundae But Didnt Want Any Toppings On It, So The Employee Gave The Customer Vanilla Ice Cream

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 1.58.19 PM Customer Ordered A Sundae But Didnt Want Any Toppings On It, So The Employee Gave The Customer Vanilla Ice Cream

And lastly, here’s what this person does.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 1.59.09 PM Customer Ordered A Sundae But Didnt Want Any Toppings On It, So The Employee Gave The Customer Vanilla Ice Cream

A sundae without the toppings is technically just ice cream.

