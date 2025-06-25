Customer Ordered A Sundae But Didn’t Want Any Toppings On It, So The Employee Gave The Customer Vanilla Ice Cream

We all have our ice cream preferences, but if you ordered an ice-cream sundae, you would probably expect ice-cream with a bunch of toppings on it.

This man worked at an ice cream store that gets really busy during peak season.

A customer came in and ordered a sundae, but this customer had a strange idea of what would be on the sundae.

I want a sundae with nothing on it! I live in a small New England tourist town. Every summer, we are completely overrun with tourists, especially in August. With so many tourists, I have to deal with a lot of interesting people every day. This literally just happened.

This man was confused about the customer’s order.

My summer job is working at a little ice cream stand. Customer: Can I get a small sundae? Me: Sure! Whip cream, fudge, a cherry, and nuts? C: No, none of that! M: Oh, I’m sorry, I thought you said sundae. C: I did.

She insisted she wanted a sundae but without any toppings.

M: So, what do you want on it? C: Nothing, I just want the ice cream. M: So you want vanilla ice cream in a dish? C: No! I want a sundae with none of that!

He handed her a vanilla ice cream instead.

I reluctantly handed her a dish of vanilla ice cream. She was as happy as could be. Sigh… Oooookay, lady.

Clearly the customer doesn’t understand what a sundae is!

A sundae without the toppings is technically just ice cream.

