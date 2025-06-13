Customer Parks His Bike In Such A Way That It Prevents An Employee From Organizing The Shopping Carts, So The Employee Decides To Move The Bike

Some customers are either oblivious or inconsiderate.

If you rode a bike to a store, would you think it would be okay to park the bike right outside the entrance to the store by the shopping carts?

The customer in this story seemed to think that was perfectly fine, but the employees knew it wasn’t.

I Moved A Bike That Was Blocking Carts So I committed the pettiest of revenge at work. You see, I work in hardware as a lot associate. I’ll let you guess which of the Big Two I work for. As a lot associate, I spend 3/4 of my time outside collecting various shopping carts and bringing them back inside to specific aisles.

A customer’s bike makes it hard for him to do his job.

Now, some entitled customer decided to park their bike right in front of the rows of carts at the front entrance. This is the third time some jerk has done that. When someone parks their bike in front of rows of carts at the front entrance, this prevents me from organizing the carts at the front entrance properly, thus preventing me from doing my job. Either these jerks with bikes are unaware, or they just don’t care and think they’re entitled to park their bikes just about anywhere inside the store.

A coworker gave him a suggestion.

I told my colleagues about this jerk, and one of my co-workers suggested I put it in the parking lot. Cue petty revenge. So I lifted the bike up and carried it outside to a row of roses. And then I walked away to do other things. The owner of that bike never confronted me but I saw him wheeling his bike with an annoyed look on his face. It was so worth it.

It was a good idea to move the bike, but maybe they could also put up a sign saying something like “no bike parking” if this is a repeated problem. The customers may not realize their bikes are in the way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve taken a different approach.

Here’s an idea for next time.

This person shares another idea for revenge.

This person clearly has something against people who ride bicycles.

The cart return is not bicycle parking.

