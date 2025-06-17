Customer Returned A Broken Laptop And Honestly Admitted What Had Happened, So This Man Bent The Rules To Help Her Out

There are still a lot of compassionate workers in retail.

Imagine being completely honest with a retail worker about why something was broken. How would you react if they helped you out when they wouldn’t have to?

This man was working in the Returns and Exchange Department of a computer store when a young woman came in with a cracked laptop and an honest story about what had happened.

He made sure to solve the problem smoothly and quietly.

Read the full story below, and be inspired.

1 out of 1000 I have removed myself from the retail game about 6 months ago, but I still think fondly of this one. I was the manager of the Returns and Exchanges area. This was with a smaller computer and electronics chain.

This man dealt with a customer with a broken MacBook screen

I was called over to the Returns area by one of our associates. I approached and saw a young college girl with a MacBook. It had an obviously cracked screen. Looking at the receipt, it was less than a day old.

The customer didn’t get a warranty because she was broke.

I asked her what happened. She admitted to dropping it as soon as she took it out of the box and that she didn’t get any warranties to cover the damage because she was a broke college kid. So, she asked me if there was anything I could do for her.

He walked away for a second and asked her again about what happened.

I told her that I was going to walk away and come back in a minute and when I did, she should tell me it was broken as soon as she took it out of the box. I came back, and she told me that, and we swapped it out for a new one for no charge.

The customer was really grateful that she came back with a tray of brownies.

The best part was this young lady came back in about two days. She had a tray full of the most delicious brownies and kept saying how much she appreciated everything we did for her.

Awww… That was inspiring. Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

A clumsy college student shares their thoughts.

Here’s a short but honest opinion.

People are saying only good things about the story.

You’re a good person, says this one.

And finally, yes, indeed!

A little compassion can lead to the sweetest rewards… like brownies or something.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.