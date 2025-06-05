Customer Was Impatient At An Auto Parts Store, So A Worker Took His Sweet Time Helping Him

Patience is a virtue, my friends…

And it’s important to remember that lesson as you navigate the trials and tribulations of life!

Which brings us to today’s story…

Check out what happened when a customer in an auto parts store couldn’t sit back and relax…

Don’t be impatient with others if you’re going to take your time. “I was at the auto parts store today and I saw something I saw a lot when I worked there back in college.

The guy in front of me was huffing and puffing about waiting too long and how the workers needed to hurry up. He made rude comments that everyone could hear and was just unpleasant. When he got to the front of the line he was still rude and asked for the parts he needed. The parts guy asked a basic question about the type of car he had and the guy didn’t know. After a little while looking through his phone he decided he needed to call someone to have them check the car. I said “do you mind helping me real quick while he’s on the phone?”

Here it comes…

The guy got all mad and started a rant about me cutting and how long he waited. The parts guy however smiled and moved to a different computer to help me. Since I was the last person in line I took my sweet time, knowing the impatient guy had to wait for me.

Even once the other parts guy was done with his customer he just left, claiming he had to do something in the back. I was there around half an hour just to get some fluids and a couple other little things. The guy waited the whole time until he finally left in a huff. Coincidentally that was just before I happened to be ready to pay.”

Rude customers deserve to wait.

Check out how Reddit users reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user has been there…

This individual chimed in.

Being impatient won’t get you very far in life!

