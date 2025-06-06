Customer Was Rude To Employee On The Phone, So They Hid All Copies Of The Video Game The Customer Wanted To Buy

Folks…this story is hilarious!

Next time think before you speak. “This happened a few years ago when I was the electronics department manager at a popular retail chain. One night I had to work the closing shift which ended at 11 pm and I was the only associate left on that side of the store at the end of the night. Towards the end of my shift I was straightening merchandise is another area when the phone starts ringing back in my department. It takes me a little bit to get back and I answer, it’s a guy asking if we had the new Madden game for Xbox.

I said sure we have plenty, then he says “oh ok….next time do your job and answer the phone” click. This just rubbed me the wrong way so I went to the game case and pulled every copy of Madden for Xbox and put them behind the electronics counter and just waited. About 15 minutes later a dude and his buddy show up and walk to the game case and after a couple of seconds he walks back from the case and looks over at me and looks around.

My face has a real smug look that says yeah I’m the only one here. Instead of giving me the satisfaction of telling him we’re out he just walks away defeated.”

That’s one way to put a customer in his place! Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

