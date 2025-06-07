Dazed Grocery Store Employee Was Left With Nowhere Else To Put The Bags In A Full Cart, So They Reluctantly Balanced The Last One On The Baby

Most people assume grocery bagging is a straightforward task.

That changes when someone casually suggests you stack food on a literal infant.

Yet, that’s what this grocery store employee encountered, and it’s a memory he’ll never forget.

Read on to find out how this insane interaction played out!

“I put the chips on the baby” I was bagging groceries last night when a lady came through with a baby in a car seat in the basket of her cart. She had a LOT of groceries that I’m assuming she’d had under and around the car seat, so when I bagged them I was putting them back under and around the car seat.

The employee was left confused on where to put everything.

I wasn’t sure where else to put them if not there, right? It’s not like I could put them on top of the baby, right? Well.

But then the mother has an unusual comment.

As I’m placing stuff carefully under Baby, Baby’s mom says, “Oh hon, you can just put some of this stuff on top of him,” and pats the canopy.

The phrase “But ma’am, that’s a baby” almost escapes me, but I choke it down, nod, and continue putting stuff under the baby, under the cart, in the seat of the cart, etc.

People around them start to take notice.

At this point the cashier (my favorite cashier) is trying and failing not to laugh at both the absurdity of me being told to put groceries on a baby, and my increasingly desperate attempts at finding places for the bags. I got all but a bag of chips squared away, and there was just no more room.

The awkwardness of the interaction lingers afterwards.

So as they walked away I set the bag of chips on top of the car seat, turned back to the cashier, and whispered in horror, “I put the chips on the baby.” Which I believe is the most absurd thing I’ve said on the job so far.

Well that’s certainly not something you hear every day!

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

Someone put this phrase on a t-shirt, pronto!

Don’t let the advertisers hear this one.

The bagging experience could have been lots worse.

This could very well be the top most absurd thing said by anyone ever.

They’ll probably never look at a bag of chips, or a baby, the same way again.

