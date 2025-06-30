Do You Need RealID To Fly In The United States? This Traveller Shows What Happens When You Don’t Have One.

There have been efforts made to require a RealID in order to fly in the United States for years, but the deadline has finally passed.

This TikToker records herself going through security without a RealID to show what happens.

She is clearly hiding the fact that she is recording as she is walking up to the TSA desk, and the caption on the screen says, “This is what happens when you try to fly now without a RealID.”

When she gets up to the TSA agent, she hands her the ID, and then the agent says, “I’m just going to have you come over here.” This TikToker is handed a red flyer about the Real ID, saying that the ID presented was not compliant.

I can’t believe she is trying to fly without the proper ID. Hopefully her trip isn’t too important.

As she walks to the side, she says, “So, they are pulling me to the side because I don’t have a RealID. Now I’ve got to wait.”

The AI voice says “They kept me waiting for 10 minutes.”

Then it says, “They swab both of my hands.”

The video shows another TSA Agent running a wand over her hands.

Then the agent says, “Alright, you’re good to go.”

That isn’t so bad, really.

The video ends up showing her at the gate to her plane where she says, “I made it, I’m here, just waiting on my plane to start boarding. I just hope this helps anyone who doesn’t have a RealID and still plans on traveling. Don’t even worry about it.”

I’m sure the airports will crack down more over time, so anyone traveling should definitely get that RealID.

Plus, who wants to get held up by the TSA, especially if you are running late?

No matter what you think of the RealID, it is going to be required before too much longer. I’m sure they will get stricter over time.

If you plan to travel, make sure you have your RealID or a passport.

