Entitled Coworker Kept Pushing For Her Netflix Password, But When She Refused To Share Things Got Awkward Between Them

AITAH for not letting my coworker use my Netflix login? I (28F) used to share my Netflix (NF) account with a friend who moved away.

A few weeks ago, a coworker overheard me talking about Rick and Morty and asked if he could use my NF to see it. I kinda laughed it off but didn’t share it.

He asked twice since then, even saying: “You already paying for it though.” I told him I don’t want to.

I asked him if he would pay me half the price so it’s kinda fair, but he said, “Yeah, you already paying only 7 bucks, why not share it?”

I don’t think I owe him my streaming login — especially someone I kinda don’t know. AITA for not sharing my password?

What did Reddit have to say?

Just because she was paying for a service doesn’t mean anyone who asks is also entitled to it.

She’s not being rude, just reasonable.

