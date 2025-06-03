June 3, 2025 at 10:23 am

Entitled Coworker Kept Pushing For Her Netflix Password, But When She Refused To Share Things Got Awkward Between Them

by Benjamin Cottrell

Streaming accounts have become a modern form of digital currency, often shared between close friends or family.

But when a coworker pushed a casual acquaintance to hand over her login without offering anything in return, tensions quickly surfaced.

AITAH for not letting my coworker use my Netflix login?

I (28F) used to share my Netflix (NF) account with a friend who moved away.

Soon, someone else started vying for the spot.

A few weeks ago, a coworker overheard me talking about Rick and Morty and asked if he could use my NF to see it.

I kinda laughed it off but didn’t share it.

But this coworker wasn’t going to let it go easy.

He asked twice since then, even saying: “You already paying for it though.”

I told him I don’t want to.

Even when she tries to compromise, he refuses any semblance of fairness.

I asked him if he would pay me half the price so it’s kinda fair, but he said, “Yeah, you already paying only 7 bucks, why not share it?”

Now she’s feeling indignant.

I don’t think I owe him my streaming login — especially someone I kinda don’t know.

AITA for not sharing my password?

Sounds like this coworker is way overstepping his bounds here.

What did Reddit have to say?

If it’s so cheap, surely he could fork over the cash himself?

He’s not exactly in the best position to be bartering here.

Managing your own account is hard enough, let alone bringing another person in.

Sometimes blunt honesty masked as a joke is the best way to shut these unwanted conversations down.

Just because she was paying for a service doesn’t mean anyone who asks is also entitled to it.

She’s not being rude, just reasonable.

