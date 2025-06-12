Family Purposefully Doesn’t Tell Estranged Father’s Child About His Passing, But They Ran Off With His Ashes As Revenge

Estranged family members’ deaths can be heartbreaking to navigate.

What would you do if you always wanted to meet your dad but never got to, and then you found out he died? Would you be upset if nobody in your family told you about his death until after the fact?

Read how one Redditor seeks revenge to finally get the closure they deserved.

See the story below to learn more.

I stole his ashes out of spite This happened last year, and honestly, it’s probably the pettiest thing I’ve ever done. Let’s start at the beginning: My bio dad was never really around when I was a kid. When he left, most of his side of the family went with him.

But he wasn’t completely disconnected from the family…

The only ones who stayed in contact were my aunt and my grandfather — both of whom have since passed. I had an okay relationship with my half-sister growing up, but that was about it. When I was 16, I finally met some of my dad’s family. He still didn’t show up.

Until age 20, when it all changed.

I built a relationship with my grandmother around that time, but I didn’t actually meet my dad until I was 20 — and even then, it was only over the phone and online.

Fast-forward to last year: I was 29 when he died. Nobody told me. My sister even drove ten hours to visit him in the hospital while he was on life support for two days.

But the biggest heartbreak was how they learned the news.

Meanwhile, I found out after he died — when his ex-wife (not my mom, just some random woman) messaged me offering her condolences. That was how I learned he was gone. It hurt. I had spent most of my life wanting to meet him, and it turned out he had moved back to the area a year before he died.

And it turns out he had a relationship with one of his kids.

He had a relationship with my sister — but apparently me and our younger sister didn’t make the cut. So, like any reasonable person, I did a little digging.

But this is when things get really crazy.

Found out which mortuary had him and gave them a call. They told me my grandmother and sister said they had “no way of contacting me.” Which is hilarious, considering they’re both on my Facebook (where I’m extremely active) and my sister used to call me at least once a week before all this.

And that’s when their revenge got cooking.

The mortuary needed a majority of his children to consent to cremation. So I called my younger sister, and together we went down there and signed the new paperwork.

But where would the ashes go?

We arranged it so that the ashes would come straight to me. They said they couldn’t give me the urn that had already been purchased (it had to go to whoever paid for it), so basically my grandmother paid for an urn… and was handed an empty one.

Oh, but this is far from over.

Now, my dad’s ashes are in the back of my closet. I handed out some to my nieces and nephews. My younger sister wanted nothing to do with him, and honestly, I don’t blame her. I told my grandmother and sister they could apologize first if they wanted to make things right. There has been dead silence. No regrets.

Did this neglected child react poorly to their father’s death or was this the proper revenge for being left out? Let’s see what Reddit has to say by reading the comments below.

One Redditor made their support known.

Another offered a helpful suggestion.

One said this was the epitome of pettiness.

And finally, one reader couldn’t resist highlighting a pun.

This child got the closure they needed in a situation where they were repeatedly wronged.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.