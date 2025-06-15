Fiancé Takes His Ex-Wife And Kids To Family Events While Excluding Her And Her Children, And She Wonders If It’s Wrong To Wish They Would Just Get Back Together

When people have children from previous relationships, blending families can be complicated, but it shouldn’t mean erasing your own.

Imagine you’ve built a life with your fiancé and helped raise his kids like they were your own, only to be shut out of every family event while his ex-wife is welcomed in with open arms.

What would you do if his loyalty was always to them, even when it hurt your children?

In the following story, one woman finds herself wondering if she’s holding on to a relationship that’s already left her behind.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH. For wishing my fiance would just get back with his ex wife? So me (32F) and my fiancé (37M) have been together for almost 3 years. We have no children together, but I have 3 kids from a previous marriage, and he has 2 from a previous marriage. My children haven’t seen or heard from their dad in a few years and have started to call my fiancé dad. This is where the problems come in. His family has decided that they would rather invite the ex-wife to bring their children to family functions. She takes their children to all of their families’ holiday get-togethers and birthday parties, while my children and I are left out.

His children have other ideas.

We’ve had multiple issues with my children trying to call him dad, but his older daughter had stated she didn’t want that, and for a while, he sided with her, stating that, “They have a dad, and it’s not his fault that he’s a ***.” Recently, his daughter requested that her mother come and get her during the weekend to take her to a birthday party at his brother’s house. I said that if she was going to something with his family, she needed to stay home and do it with her mother rather than leave and come back in front of my children. I don’t want them having it rubbed in their face that they’re being left out, especially when they’ve started to consider him dad.

Sadly, she feels pushed to the side.

He proceeded to tell me that you can’t love someone else’s children like your own. It’s only natural that he takes his children’s side regardless of right or wrong. Now, his family is pushing for everyone to get along. Still, I know he’s not going to stand up for me and my kids in the process, and on top of all this, he just had a huge medical emergency, and I’ve been the one taking care of him and even getting his kids while he’s in the hospital, just to include them. I’m having a hard time feeling like I’m always giving and never getting, not even respect. At this point, I think he should just go back to her so they can do family things together, and he can just focus on his girls. Does that make me the bad guy? AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why she’s upset about this situation.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person has a different experience with a stepfather.

According to this person, she’s only wrong if she stays.

Here’s someone else with a stepdad who treated them like his own.

According to this reader, she’s causing her children harm by staying there.

It’s time to say goodbye.

His loyalty will always lie with his ex and biological children, so she should put herself and her kids first and just move on to someone better.

