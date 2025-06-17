Fitness Influencer Tries To Tell Larger People They Shouldn’t Be Doing Pilates, And Then Promptly Gets Roasted And Has To Take Her Videos Down

Getting in shape takes hard work, and for many people, pilates is a great workout routine to accomplish their goals.

One social media influencer, however, tried to gatekeeper pilates, and this pilates enthusiast is calling her out.

She starts her video by explaining the situation, “Imagine, getting on the internet and telling individuals who can and can’t attend a pilates class when you yourself look like you haven’t left level one pilates in about a decade. And the nerve to actually bring notes as to why individuals should not be taking pilates classes. Now this is Succulent Addict and she posted a couple of videos yesterday before deleting them and then privating her page.”

She continues on with what happened, talking about videos she described as, “Her going into details about how specific people, of a certain weight, I think she said around 200lbs, shouldn’t attend a pilates class.” She then showed the highly offensive video that the influencer made. This TikToker then continues, “Now mind you, this is coming from a person who looks like the only reason they got out of their level one pilates class is because they begged their instructor to bump them up.”

Wow, I can’t believe someone would be so stupid as to post that type of thing on the Internet.

The influencer was even mad at ‘bigger’ girls because they were slowing her down. “She goes on to state that she was in class one day, and a person who was of a bigger body was in a level 2 pilates class and her instructor was helping the person on their reform machine with their position and she felt like it was slowing her down because the class was only 50 minutes.”

So she is mad that the instructor is…instructing? That’s a weird position to take.

She ends the video showing that the influencer who said these nasty things clearly regrets it now. “She went ahead and privated her page, she privated her Instagram, I think she privated her YouTube, which is also crazy because she don’t even post content over there. But friend, if this hot take was so hot, why did you go ahead and take the video down?”

Clearly that influencer thought people would agree with her, and now she is scared that it is backfiring.

Some people need to think before posting things online.

I’ve never taken pilates, but I know that any workout routine is good for everyone looking to improve themselves. Pilates is a great way to get in shape.

