Girlfriend’s Ex Offers Her A Fully Paid Vacation To Say Sorry, And She Actually Wants to Go Even Though She’s In A New Relationship

AITA for not wanting my girlfriend to have a free holiday with her ex? So I’ve been dating my current GF for about 9 months or so. Her ex boyfriend that she broke up with about 6 months before we started dating has recently started talking to her again. I don’t feel partially comfortable about this as I believe he wants to get back with her, but they have only seen each other a few times in a group setting so I haven’t seen it as a big deal up until this point.

Earlier today, she approached me saying that she needed to talk to me. She explained that her Ex boyfriend was offering a holiday with her to ‘apologize for treating her badly in the past.’ He is offering to pay for the plane ticket hotels everything. I talked with her and she agrees that she thinks he is trying to start something between them again but they will stay in separate rooms and a free holiday is an extremely good offer she doesn’t want to turn down.

I feel extremely mixed about this, I understand her wanting to go but it makes me extremely uncomfortable and upset, as well as feeling disrespected. I am even contemplating ending things as it would make things easier for the both of us. What do I do?

