Great-Grandchild Inherits Grandmother’s Car, But Her Mother Insists The Vehicle Is Rightfully Hers

Wills can be controversial and can really make or break familial bonds.

What would you do if your grandparents left everything to you and your siblings in their will but completely skipped over your parents? Would you give some of the things you inherited to your parents or keep it all for yourself?

One Redditor explains how their great grandparents’ last will sparks controversy when the daughter finds out that the grandchildren inherited it all.

Read the story below to find out how it all went down.

AITA for not letting my mom get anything from my grandparents will My great-grandma passed away in March. In her will, she left everything to me (19M) and my siblings, skipping both my grandma’s and my mom’s generations — except for one item:

And the item was nothing to make light of…

My great-grandpa’s 1993 Corvette, which was willed to my mom. In November of last year, a few months before she passed, my great-grandma privately gave me the Corvette. She told me she didn’t trust my mom with it and wanted me to have it instead.

So, this car ended up with a new owner.

My great-grandpa had told me since I was a kid that I’d have the car one day, so this wasn’t a surprise to me, but no one else knew. Per the will, the house and everything in it was to be sold, combined with her savings, and divided among me and my siblings. My grandma’s lawyer is the executor, but decisions about the house could be modified if all of us agreed.

But OP’s mother wanted something else to happen.

When [my great-grandma] passed, my mom tried to convince me and my sister (20F) to let her live in the house for five years, so she could save up and buy it. The will stated it should be sold, and I wanted to stick to that. My sister was initially on the fence — she was worried a drawn-out legal process from a contested will would delay everything, and thought maybe it’d be easier to just let our mom live there.

The house was soon a non-issue, but the car? Ohhhh, no…

Eventually, we talked her out of it. But when she later found out that I had the car, since great-grandma gave it to me directly before she died, she blew up. She said we were “taking what was rightfully hers,” cussed me and my dad out, and blamed us for the will’s outcome, even though we were just following what was written.

So, the great-grandchildren came up with another plan.

To try to meet her halfway, my sister and I offered a compromise: We’d let her live in the house for two years (not five), as long as she paid rent, and if she couldn’t buy it by the end of that period, we’d sell it.

This didn’t sit well with her.

She went off again, so we dropped the idea entirely. Now, my sister believes I should give the car to our mom since, “we’re already getting so much.” But I said no. My great-grandpa always said the car would be mine, and my great-grandma made it clear she wanted me to have it before she passed.

By the way, the mother is doing just fine — other than her temper.

My mom is fully capable of supporting herself — she has an income and is doing fine, so it’s not like she’s relying on this for survival. AITA for sticking to what was given to me?

So, what does Reddit think? Is the OP in the right for sticking to the great-grandparents’ game plan? Or should they soften up and hand over the car to mom? Let’s read the comments and see.

Redditors were pretty divided on the subject.

This person has compassion for the mom.

Some still needed more information on the mother-child relationship.

Others said selling the house “ASAP” was key.

One Redditor speculated the great-grandmother knew something more about the relationship.

And finally, many weighed in with some legal advice.

Burning a bridge with your mother over a car may not be worth it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.