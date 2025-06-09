He Could See Someone Still Had A Tag On Their New Coat, But His Partner Insisted He Leave it Alone

You know that feeling when someone informs you that your fly is down?

That mixture of embarrassment and gratitude?

Like, you hate that it happened, but you’re glad you can fix it?

That’s a delicate balance of manners.

Check out the details on this one for sure.

WIBTA for telling someone they still had the tags on their nice sports coat? I (M40) was at a bar with my partner (F40) and there was a large party there for a local movie premiere. It was a small, indie film and there were a bunch of people there all dressed to the nines.

In that spirit, let’s set the scene:

One man, probably in his 30s, was wearing a nice, new sports coat. I could tell it was new because it still had the piece of fabric loosely stitched to the sleeve bearing the brand name (you should remove this before wearing it). I pointed it out to my partner and said I was going to pull him aside privately, compliment his coat, and tell him he still had the tag on. She said no, that would be offensive and could make him self conscious.

And now, the rising action:

So on one hand, this guy is walking around with the tags still on his nice sports coat, thinking he looks really good, but actually looking naive or foolish. On the other hand, pointing it out might make him feel naive or foolish. WIBTA if I pulled him aside and told him about the tag?

Let’s see if the comments can make a good ending out of this:

Some said this was the right move:

Like, it’s common courtesy, right?



Others suspected it might go very wrong.

Maybe you’re just behind the times?

As for me, I have no idea.

If anyone is qualified to be fashion police, it ain’t me.

