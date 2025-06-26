He Encouraged His Friend To Break Up With Her Boyfriend, But Now She Puts The Blame On Him Because They Got Back Together

It’s tricky business trying to tell a friend how you really feel about a significant other of theirs that you don’t like.

AITA for pressuring a friend to break up with her boyfriend? “A friend of mine recently started dating with a guy.

At first everything was going good but he started insulting her every chance he has, mistreating her and even forcing her to do some not so cool things I won’t mention here. Not only that but he is extremely jealous, asking her to stop hanging out with her male friends, or insulting her for even talking to them. Once I was walking to the supermarket and saw both of them, I decided to greet her and we had a short chat, at that time I already knew he was jealous so I mentioned tried mentioning my GF so he would not get the wrong idea.

Two hours later she called me saying he had gotten angry and insulted both her and me. It reached a point he would call her ugly whenever she would send him a photo. The thing is, after she told me about these things, I told her she should probably think about breaking up with him. At that point she had already said she would but never had gotten to do it (she also mentioned she knew he was somewhat abusive, so I thought she would not care about me telling her he in fact was abusive). The worst thing is that he is not only limited to all that, but has several complaints for owing 3,000 euros in gym subscriptions and stolen objects, and is right now squatting (okupando, don’t know if theres a literal translation to this) a house (kind of a red flag if you ask me). Last week she said she was breaking up with him, and I jokingly said that she always says the same thing (this has been going on for a month).

She broke up with him and said she was happy about it, but recently she told us she had came back with him, told him we pressured her and said it was all our fault (even though she said she was going to break up with him again before summer break). I don’t think I have done anything that bad but she seems to be pretty angry about everything. AITA?”

