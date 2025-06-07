He Got Caught Speeding After Helping His Friend Move, And Now He Wants His Friend To Pay The Speeding Ticket

Favors between friends usually come with no strings attached — until money enters the equation.

What began as a generous gesture ended in a speeding ticket, leaving both parties at odds over who should foot the bill.

AITA for refusing to pay my friend’s speeding ticket? Back in February, I moved to a new place. A friend rented a car under his name to help me move some furniture because I don’t have a driver’s license. We did the move together, and then he drove off with two other friends to fill up the gas tank before returning the car. I stayed at the new apartment to unpack.

Later that night, a speeding camera caught the car going 91 km/h in a tunnel with a limit of 80. (This is in Norway, where traffic laws are taken very seriously.) Four months later, he got the ticket in the mail: 5050 NOK (about $470 USD). The timestamp on the ticket is 22:49, and the car wasn’t due until 23:30. The gas station was 15 minutes from the drop-off location, so there was no reason to speed.

I wasn’t in the car anymore at that point. Now he’s asking me to pay the full fine. His reasoning is that he only rented the car to help me move, so I should take responsibility.

I understand that he was doing me a favor and I really appreciated it — but I didn’t ask him to speed. It happened after the move, and I had nothing to do with the driving at that point.

I offered to help with part of the fine — around 1500 NOK — as a thank-you for everything he did, but I don’t think I should be responsible for the whole thing. AITA for refusing to pay the entire amount?

What did Reddit make of all this?

The responsibility for this lies squarely on one person.

This friend made a clear choice here and he alone should have to pay for it.

Maybe it’s time to ask someone else for the favor next time.

You do the crime, you pay the fine!

