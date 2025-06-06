He Kept Getting Bombarded With Surveys At Taco Bell, So He Played Along To Get Free Food And Compliment An Employee

Yes, those surveys we get on receipts sure can be annoying…

Ask and ye shall receive. “Back in the mid to late oughties, I worked as a local delivery driver for a house furnishing lease-retailer. It was a lot of carrying things up and down stairs but meant that lunch could be taken all over the place, slid into the delivery schedule if there was time and wherever in the world we happened to be. The shopping plaza where the business was located had a Taco Bell in it- though nearby the highway boasted almost every other fast food joint in the tri-state area less than half a mile away.

I’m pretty easy to please, and with nothing resembling any sort of refined pallet, a couple of cheap and quick tacos were the lunch of choice when were in back at the store. Outside of work, I was dating the woman who would later settle for marrying me, and we were moderately socially active and running around- and she also liked Taco Bell, so we’d more often than not stop there because our taste in other fast food tended to conflict. So those of you who were also barely-to-fairly functioning adults in the first decade of the new millennium will probably remember when the great Customer Survey Craze came over corporate America.

One day, this nation of unassuming consumers was blissfully going about their everyday lives of droning materialism, and the next there’s a satisfaction survey at the end of every purchase large or small asking how we felt about our experience while doing so. Now I might be a regular customer at this particular Taco Bell but that doesn’t mean I’m personally attached to any of its employees. I don’t know anyone there, I’m just another rando who wants a taco every now and again. But as with any service industry, go there enough and sometimes you start to recognize people. Here is where I met Survey Girl. Not that we ever hung out, shot the breeze, or even exchanged names; she was just the one working the drive-through window frequently. And there wasn’t anything particularly outstanding about her, not at the start.

She stated my payment amount, took my card or cash, and gave me food, all with a very relatable affectation of existential boredom suppressed under the sardonic emotional detachment that many used to preserve their sanity in those days and the absolute minimum amount of forced cheerfulness demanded by the cruel realities of the service industry in general. She had on her fifteen required pieces of flair, don’t ask her what the buttons actually say. It was about as real as one would expect and as much as one would hope for. I didn’t try to hit on her or engage in unnecessary socialization, just the polite courtesy of one who knows well the cage bars through which the other peers.

Then one day, her tone had changed. There was an oppressive melancholy to her usually noncommittal voice, as though some darkness had infected her atrophied spirit. After receiving my food, it was revealed- in some of the most forced words I’d ever heard, she recited the spiel of the sinister survey- back of the receipt, go to the website, get a free taco, helps us serve you better. I don’t know this girl from hubcaps, but my heart ached in human empathy at that moment. One does not voluntarily shill this sort of thing unless one’s maddeningly misdirected middle manager is forcing one to do so.

In response, I thanked her earnestly for the survey and decided as I drove back that I would not let the atrocity slide. I went to the website, filled out the survey, and got my free taco code. I made mention of the cashier being super nice and smiley.

Didn’t know her name; from here on I came to call her Survey Girl in my head. It wasn’t meant as derogatory, it wasn’t even used in conversation, but for a few months she represented the battered and bullied underdog of the American service industry and I was not about to let her suffer if I could do anything about it. And so, I would get my tacos, quesadillas, cups of caffeine and high fructose corn syrup, and whatever else, and always enthusiastically thank her for the survey when she was at the window.

The surveys would be filled out with top marks, and a comment mentioning the excellent service- nothing over the top that might seem like a friend or planted response, just kept it vague and never mentioned her name. Heck, I never even knew her name. And over time she seemed to uncertain, confused even, when going over the survey sales pitch. Sometimes I would pre-empt it by asking if there’s still a survey on the receipt or something, so she didn’t have to go through the whole thing, but she gradually seemed to be a bit more at ease.

A few months into this, I slipped up. I pulled up to the window with my taco code and handed it to her, saying “Hey, Survey Girl! Here ya go.” She did a double take at me, then looked back at the last receipt with the taco code scribbled on it, then rolled her eyes with a knowing smile and muttered “Oh my god.” I was almost too mortified that I had let the name slip to realize she probably just figured out who had been filling out surveys praising her customer service skills, but alas, I could not escape the certain knowledge that the jig was up. I received my food and scuttled off, although I still filled out that survey as well.

My patronage of that Taco Bell dwindled for a period after that, and when she was at the window she would smile to herself, as one does when one sees a small kitten sneaking up on another unsuspecting one, but never spoke of surveys again. I still filled out the ones I got for a while, and eventually she was just not there anymore. I never saw her again, but Survey Girl- if you’re out there, it was never personal. You were just my tool of petty revenge against a skeevy corporate PR campaign.”

