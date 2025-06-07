He Told His Girlfriend He’d Had A Cardiac Arrest, And Then She Disappeared From His Life

Serious events in our lives are something we always remember and it’s normal to want to talk about them.

But some people make you feel weird about telling them.

See what happened with this young couple.

AITAH for telling a girl about my cardiac arrest story

I had been getting to know this girl over the past couple of months. Things were going really well: we had great chemistry, shared friends who were supportive of us and everything felt easy and natural. Until I told her a story.

And it was quite a story!

A few years ago, I went through something unexpected: I had a sudden cardiac event after a training session. It was completely random — no prior warning, no long-term health condition, just one of those freak incidents. I was lucky. Paramedics acted fast; I was hospitalized for under a week, and I had a device implanted as a precaution. Since then, I’ve been healthy, active and honestly, it doesn’t cross my mind much anymore. It’s more like a weird story from my past than something that defines me. Anyway, I brought it up during a casual conversation with her. I wasn’t looking for sympathy, just sharing something personal, like you do when you’re getting closer to someone.

Then the vibe shifted.

The conversation went cold. She started replying slower, way less engaged, and eventually after a week of ghosting told me she didn’t feel comfortable continuing things because of my health history. I was pretty taken aback, because it hasn’t been an issue for anyone in my life before — friends, family, or even past relationships. So now I’m wondering. AITA for telling her? Should I avoid bringing this up early on in the future? Or is this just a case of someone not being the right match?

