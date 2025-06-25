He Turned His Passion Into A Career As A Personal Trainer, But His Family Assumed They Deserved Free Access To His Expertise

Building a career from scratch takes focus, hustle, and above all, fair compensation.

So when one aspiring personal trainer begins to be flooded with requests from his family members looking for freebies and favors, it begins to distract him from acquiring real paying customers.

Read on for the full story!

AITA For not taking family on as clients? I (25M) recently became a certified personal trainer and started building my client base.

He’s been pouring hours of work into this.

It’s been going well so far, and I’ve been putting a lot of time into making customized workout plans, nutrition advice, and staying available for check-ins. It’s not just a casual hobby—this is how I’m trying to earn a living.

But soon, he started getting distracted by his family.

Since I announced it, a bunch of family members (cousins, uncles, even some in-laws) have messaged me asking for workout plans, gym programs, or nutrition help—but all at mates rates or, in most cases, for free. A couple even said stuff like “You can use me as a testimonial” or “I’ll shout you a drink next time we’re out” in return.

He tries to humor them at first, but it’s beginning to eat into his profits.

I initially helped one or two of them with small tips, but now it’s just becoming too much. They’re asking for detailed 12-week programs, constant feedback, and access to me like I’m their 24/7 coach—without paying.

His family is quick to start guilt-tripping.

When I explain that I charge for those services now, a few got passive-aggressive or guilt-tripped me, saying “Family always looks after each other” or “It’s not like I’m a stranger.” I’ve told them I’m happy to give general advice, but if they want the same treatment my clients get, I have to treat them like clients. Some think I’m money-hungry. Others have gone quiet altogether. So, AITA for drawing a boundary and not taking my family on as clients unless they’re paying fairly?

Putting money above family doesn’t make him selfish — it makes him a competent businessman.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

If his family truly wanted to support him, they wouldn’t keeping him from actual paying customers.

His family is definitely on the wrong side of this issue.

A discounted rate would be okay, but his family should definitely still be paying for his services.

Or perhaps he could create a tiered system for his expertise.

Setting boundaries is absolutely necessary, especially when others refuse to see (or pay for) your value.

