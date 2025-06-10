He Wanted His Friends To Behave At A College Party, But It Turns Out He Embarrassed Himself Instead

College is such a weird time in life.

It can definitely be exciting, important, and cool, but also nerve-wracking, especially when you’re desperate to find your place among peers.

It can lead to some cringe.

AITA for asking my friends to behave at a college party? I (19M) have never been popular. I have always been the type to have very few friends and be basically invisible outside of that group. However, now that I got into uni, that has been changing. I got “adopted” by some good seniors, and now it feels like people actually know me. It is, to be honest, a very good feeling.

My friends from uni have been asking to be introduced to my girlfriend (19F) and my friend group from high school. There is a party that they are throwing this saturday and they asked me to take everyone there.

Now, important context: me and my girlfriend have been dating since we were 14. Our friend group is made up of five friends plus us. I love my friends and my girlfriend, but they are very distinctive personalities. They are clearly alternative and recognizable, we went through high school being the group of weird kids. They are cool, but they are definitely not “college party cool”. My girlfriend is definitely worse about this, she has a “life is too short to not be yourself” attitude which is great but is sometimes jarring to new people.

It made me worried that my new friends wouldn’t like them, or that they might get made fun of at the party. So, I invited everyone in the groupchat, but asked everyone to please remember they were going to a college party and to behave. One friend asked what I meant by that and I said that it would be great if they could act more like normal people.

They took a lot of offense to that, and after a huge fight no one is speaking to me. My girlfriend seems especially hurt and says that it looks like I am embarrassed by her and our friends. My parents and siblings think I was a huge [jerk] but they are biased because they love my friends and my girlfriend. I don’t know how to explain it to my friends at uni. AITA? I just wanted to protect both sides from an uncomfortable meeting

If you don’t want your friends to be themselves, why are they your friends?

There’s no way to phrase this that isn’t’ an insult.

