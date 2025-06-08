Uber Eats Ordered His Food, But He Says The Driver Ran Off With His Food

There’s a phenomenon someone MUST have come up with a name for by now. Rating creep, maybe?

In an age where everything is constantly being rated by everyone, usually on a scale of 1 – 5, anything lower than like a 4.8 starts to look like an abject failure.

Which is something I couldn’t get out of my head as I watched this video from TikTok user @everettinthecity:

“If you’re in Chicago and you get her as a delivery driver, she’s gonna steal your ****. Her and the little ************ that was with her, they are going to steal your ****.”

“Because I literally just saw her take a picture of the sign of my building and then run their little [butts] off into, not even this car, and run off with my ******* food. My instructions are delivered to door, not take a picture where I ******* live at and then run the **** off with my food then.”

“Because I literally see them do this, I’m calling like, ‘where the **** are you going with my food?’ And of course I get sent straight to voicemail.”

“Uber Eats. I want to know how the **** you’re allowing somebody to deliver with a 67 or I think it was 63% satisfaction rate. This ***** got 3 rides and y’all allowing her to deliver with a 63% satisfaction rate, which I’m pretty sure after my review, it’s gone down even further. So if you’re in Chicago and this ***** gets your order, you’re not gonna get your food, just FYI. She’s gonna run off with it.”

Again, in an age where every online score is expected to be perfect, this is super low.

And good luck getting the company to make it right.

The real question is, how’d it even get that HIGH?

Capitalism at its finest.

Forget it, I’ll just pick the food up myself.

It’s cheaper that way anyhow.

