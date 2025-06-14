Her Bosses Got Upset When She Worked More Than 29 Hours, So She Left Work No Matter How Much More There Was To Do

Office work can be a pain unless you stick to what you’re told!

I Can Only Work 29 Hours A Week But Have Full-Time Responsibilities? Ok Boss! I (23F) started a new job last summer as a part-time fellow with the possibility of going full-time. I was hired to replace someone who was full-time, so my responsibilities were much greater than the time that I was allotted to work, which was 29 hours a week.

This is where it gets bad!

Basically, my bosses kept piling work on me and since this was my first job out of college, I finished it but was basically working full-time for about a week and a half. I had flagged the issue with them and they told me to reflect the time on my timesheet.

UH OH!

Fast forward to pay-day, my bosses are livid that I worked too much, saying that I had to stay at exactly 29 hours to be a part-time employee. Cue the malicious compliance. I started vehemently tracking my hours. I would plan my weeks in advance so I knew the maximum amount of hours I could work each day to stay at 29 hours.

She knew what she had to do!

I basically worked from 9:30 to 3:30, but obviously there were days that I had to work longer. When my bosses would give me tasks on Thursday and Fridays, I would say to them, well I have to leave at 2 pm today so I’m under 29 hours this week and go home and relax.

That’s INSANE!

This obviously made my bosses frustrated since they needed to offload work, but I was just following exactly what they had told me to do. After about 3 weeks of this, and multiple tasks not being able to get done because of my strict 29 hour work week, they finally offered me a full-time job.

That was clever!

The bosses had to learn that they really needed a full-time employee.

