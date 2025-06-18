Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, So She Made Him Feel Uncomfortable By Becoming Roommates With His Mom

This whole situation feels a little too close for comfort for a guy like me…

But I guess everyone is different, and some people have no problem whatsoever being REALLY CLOSE to their ex’s parents.

Check out how this woman got a little bit of petty revenge on her cheating ex.

Cheater ex payback. “When I was around 19/20 adulting had come early. Living alone and self-supporting for 2 years by then. It wasn’t great as I was living in some really awful bedsits and had a full time job and 2 part time jobs to remain solvent. A handsome acquaintance caught my eye, but I was surrounded by gorgeous friends who all fancied him.

She fell in love…

He was good looking, but it turned out that I was his type, and I fell hard and fast. I really admired him too. Only 4 years older than me and he had a trade, a good job and had bought his own flat. From the start he let me know that he and his friends had booked and planned a trip, halfway across the world for 4 months at the end of that year. I was miserable thinking about it but happy he was going on this longed-for experience. In the meantime, I was introduced to his family and got along well. Younger brother and sister lived with mum, and I fit right in. His mum got me a part-time job with her, starting when he left the country, and we went on holiday together while he was away. This was before mobile phones, so I waited on postcards and the odd call from a phone box that lasted a minute.

That’s odd…

All seemed to be going well until about 2.5 months into his trip. He called to say he’d missed me too much and was coming home. I was delighted but thought it was strange, as it came out of nowhere. He returns but after a few days is behaving strangely.

Oh, no!

Long story short, he cheated on me while he was away and had been in contact with her since his return. He wanted to try dating her and we were over. I was devastated but hid it well. I remained in contact with his family and saw his mum at our part time job. Two weeks later my landlord gave me notice as the building was being sold, and I shared this with his mum. She asked if I wanted to rent her spare bedroom – the rent would be helpful, we all enjoyed each other’s company, and I needed somewhere to live. I also had a devilish thought about how uncomfortable it would be for my ex to bring his new GF to meet his family with me there.

He wasn’t a fan of this arrangement.

So, I moved in, and he found out after the fact. He was unhappy. Made worse at Christmas when my Dad and I were invited to their family Christmas Dinner. He spat his dummy and gave them an ultimatum – him or me. They kindly chose me as I was their roommate and as I had no problem sharing a table with him. Christmas was funny as he sulked, drank and disappeared to call his angry girlfriend. She of course was unhappy that he was having dinner with me and was giving him grief. They had an argument. Cue more sulking and drinking.

No way, dude!

By the time my Dad had gone home and the others had gone to bed, he was feeling no pain and decided to chance his luck with me. I laughed at him and told him that I wasn’t interested. He started complaining that I was making his life a misery and that this was his family, not mine. So, I told him that I was going to be living there for at least a full year and that my plan all along was to cause him pain, grief and inconvenience as he wouldn’t be able to bring his affair partner / GF to the family home. I left the room with a parting comment about maybe he would think twice before cheating in the future, because payback is a *****.”

That was a great way to get payback on her cheating ex, and to think it was her ex’s mom who suggested it!

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

Well, that sure is an awkward situation…

