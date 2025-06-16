Her Boyfriend Made An Insensitive Remark To Her Dad, And Since He Won’t Apologize, She Disinvited Him From Her Graduation Party

Graduating from college is a huge milestone, and something that should be celebrated.

AITA for not inviting my boyfriend to my graduation dinner because of what he said to my dad? So I (19F) just graduated college early yay me! My family is super close knit, especially me and my dad. He’s a single dad who basically gave up everything to raise me. Like, this man worked two jobs when I was in high school so I could do extracurriculars and not worry about anything. We’re tight.

Seems like a decent enough guy.

Anyway, I’ve been dating “Jake” (22M) for about 8 months. He’s funny, a bit sarcastic, and usually great to be around. We’ve had ups and downs, but nothing major until last week.

This is very nice of Dad.

My dad threw me a small graduation dinner. Just close family and a couple of my best friends. Jake was going to be invited, but the day before the dinner, he came over to help me pick an outfit and ended up chatting with my dad. I wasn’t in the room the whole time, but I heard them laughing at first, then voices got lower. Later, when Jake left, my dad pulled me aside and said, “I don’t like how he talks to me.”

In a certain sense, Dad’s job is ‘over’, but being a father is forever.

I asked what happened, and apparently Jake had said something like, “You must be glad your job as a dad is finally over,” in a joking way. My dad apparently just smiled and changed the subject, but I could tell it really hurt him. He’s sensitive about that kind of stuff, and honestly, so am I.

It almost certainly wasn’t meant to be ‘that deep,’ but that is not the point.

When I texted Jake about it, he doubled down and said my dad was being “too emotional” and that “it’s not that deep.” That rubbed me the wrong way. My dad has never asked for anything, and this dinner was a big deal for him. So I made the choice to not invite Jake. I didn’t tell him until the day of, and he blew up saying I was choosing my dad over him and that I’m immature for “ghosting” him for a stupid dinner.

He should apologize for saying something that hurt the dad, even if it wasn’t intentional.

I told him he needed to apologize to my dad first before being welcome around my family again. He said I’m being dramatic and that my dad needs to “grow up.” So… now he’s barely speaking to me, and some of my friends are split. A couple say I did the right thing, others think I should’ve still let him come and talked it out after.

He sounds very immature, and while he didn’t mean to hurt the dad, he did, and for that, he should apologize.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

This commenter says to choose Dad over the boyfriend.

Yup, Dad will always be Dad.

I agree with this commenter’s assessment.

This commenter says Jake is not worth her time.

This person says Jake is being immature.

Everyone makes comments that they regret; the right thing to do is to apologize for them.

Apologizing for accidentally hurting someone’s feelings is the right thing to do.

