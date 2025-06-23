Her Boyfriend Wanted A Canoeing Trip With His Buddies For Memorial Day Weekend, But When His Girlfriend Who Couldn’t Swim Asked To Come Along, She Was Treated Like A Liability

Romantic relationships thrive when both partners feel valued and included.

But when one man dismissed his girlfriend’s desire to join in on holiday plans because she couldn’t swim, it cast a shadow over their entire weekend.

A bitter debate ensues: Is she at fault for putting undue pressure on her boyfriend, or is he at fault for not including her?

Read on to find out what Redditors thought.

AITA for expecting my boyfriend to include me in Memorial Day plans despite not being able to swim? I (31F) and my (36M) boyfriend have been dating and living together for 3 years.

But when holiday plans were brought up, things got tense.

On lunch, my boyfriend and I were speaking. I brought up Memorial Day weekend. I was telling him how I’m ready for the nice weather and hoping we can go canoeing, fishing, etc.

It seemed like her boyfriend had already made other plans without her.

He responds with, “I’m going camping and kayaking. I don’t know about you. You’re an anchor and you can’t swim, so I can’t do anything fun with you.”

She still insists on joining, but then he gets even more dodgy.

I told him I could still do those things — I just can’t go swimming. The conversation got awkward, and he changed the subject. AITA for wanting to spend Memorial Day weekend with him even though I can’t swim? Should I just stay home with the dogs all weekend?

It’s beginning to look like this holiday weekend would be anything but carefree.

There’s more than enough blame to go around here.

This person doesn’t blame the boyfriend for not wanting to take on so much added responsibility.

She should prioritize learning to swim, but this seems like the least of this couple’s worries.

When you enter the water and don’t know how to swim, things can end disastrously.

In the end, they both walked away feeling misunderstood and unclear about their plans.

His delivery may have been harsh, but her timing wasn’t great either.

