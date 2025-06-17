Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Lose Weight Before Their Wedding, So She’s Not Sure She Wants To Marry Him Anymore

Well, this marriage isn’t off to a good start…

And these folks aren’t even officially married yet!

But here we are, ladies and gents…

Is this woman doing anything wrong?

Her boyfriend made a comment about her weight, and now she’s questioning their entire relationship.

Let’s see why she’s so concerned…

AITA for not wanting to lose weight for my wedding? “I am tall, leanish but do have some chub on my stomach and hips. I’m normally around a size 4L in jeans. Lately I showed him a picture of a wedding dress I tried on but didn’t get and mentioned it highlighted my midsection that showed some fluff on my belly and hips. I told him maybe it could work with some shape wear because otherwise the gown was stunning.

And then, he said it…

He said “well no worries you could lose that in a month.” What if I’m happy with the way I am? I used to be thinner. About 118 lbs max. This new body is unlike my past self but I am on SSRIs, and it’s made my appetite 10x stronger, hence the weight gain. I now have a 29-30” waist (my torso is little so any weight is super obvious) 38” hip and 34 bust. So like not crazy measurements in any way. I kinda like my new little tummy though lol it makes me feel like a woman. I was skinny all my life He wants me to eat healthier, eat less calories, and exercise. I have a desk job so he claims he’s worried about me being too stagnant and becoming unhealthy.

She’s not so sure about all of this…

I can’t help but shake the fact he just wants me to be skinny again for his own pleasure. Which makes me SUPER reluctant to give in, because, hello, feminism. I have been walking to work but lately it’s gotten too hot to walk in my work clothes and so I wanted to drive. He thought it was “bewildering” how I can never be happy and how i complain about everything , blah blah blah “it’s beautiful out!” Sure. I just don’t want to get to work all sweaty.

Now, she’s confused…

Anyway. I’m unsure what to do here. He just wants me to be skinny and work out and eat grilled chicken and I just don’t want to. Now I’m not even sure if I should marry him bc I think maybe I’ll never be good enough. What happens when I’m pregnant and gain 30 lbs? Will he force me to diet? I dont know. Just tired of the whole “I’m looking out for you!!! Just want the best for ya!” Meanwhile I’ve never made a comment about when he was fat and if it bothered me or whatever. Just want him to love me for me and not the shape and size he wants me to be. AITA for not wanting to lose weight or be “more healthy”?”

Maybe just pick a different wedding dress, but yeah, his comments are out of line. She doesn’t need to lose weight.

It looks like this is about to get ugly…

