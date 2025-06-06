Her Brother-in-Law Asked Her To Get Rid Of Her Cats Because He’s Worried About His Baby Catching Germs, But She Responded That Babies Are Dirty Too

Some people, especially babies, can be sensitive to animal fur.

If you had a new baby, would you have a problem taking the baby to someone’s house if they had a cat? Or would you not consider this a problem at all?

This woman’s brother-in-law seems to have a big problem with cats, so big that he refuses to visit her home.

Now she’s wondering if she overreacted in her response to him.

Read the full story below.

AITA For telling my sister’s husband that babies are disgusting. I have 4 cats that are basically my babies. They are clean and friendly, and I keep my house nice and clean. I have had them for years.

This woman invited her sister’s family over for dinner.

My sister (32F) is married and has a months-old baby, so we kinda lost touch a bit. I invited her over for dinner with her husband and baby. Her husband remembered the cats.

She asked her brother-in-law what the problem was with her cats.

He said, “Those cats are going to be a problem.” I asked him why. And he said it’s disgusting and unhealthy for the baby and he didn’t want to be in a house where they were running loose.

He felt unsafe and uncomfortable with the cats in her house.

I offered to have them in a separate room just for dinner. He said even that wasn’t enough. He said he wouldn’t feel “comfortable” or “safe” knowing they were around. Their hair could be all over the place, he added.

He suggested giving the cats away.

He said if I really cared about my sister, I would consider giving them away. I got a little upset. I told him I wasn’t going to give them away. If so, they were never going to come to my house.

He also didn’t want to let her visit their place.

But could I go to theirs? He said no. He was thinking about it. He said I must be covered in germs because my clothes and environment are full of them.

She responded that babies are disgusting, too.

I got mad. I told him that his house was even dirtier. That it had more germs because babies are disgusting, too.

Now, she’s wondering if she was being a jerk.

My sister just told me to give them away so we can see each other. Am I an idiot for telling my sister’s husband that babies are gross too, or does the answer justify the anger of the moment?

Her comment may have been rude, but they were completely out of line telling her to give her cats away.

Some people consider pets their family too.

