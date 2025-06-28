Her Cousin Asked For Expensive Diapers For Her Baby Shower, But She Doesn’t Approve And Wants To Gift A Different Brand

Asking for things that are out of your budget can be a delicate matter as some will have strong opinions and it can be awkward.

Check out why this baby shower is already dramatic before it has even started.

WIBTA if I didn’t buy my cousin her preferred brand of diaper? My cousin is having a baby shower in a few months. On her invite, she asked for a specific brand of diaper for a diaper raffle by saying “Brand X preferred”. Brand X is touted as a luxury diaper brand and costs about $30 for 100 newborn diapers. The key features of it are that it’s supposed to be very soft and latex and fragrance-free. It has mixed reviews.

But she disagrees.

My cousin already has twins under a year old. I don’t want to share too many details, but she and her spouse are struggling financially. Her mother, my aunt, has expressed to me that they’re planning to regularly contribute to the various household needs because things are already tight. I have a set budget for the baby shower and told my other cousin (mom to be’s sister) I was planning on buying a different brand of diaper (common brand name) that seems to have the same features as and better reviews than Brand X but that is a lot cheaper and that I can buy in bulk ($40 for 200 diapers). That way I can buy more diapers for the same budget.

This is where it gets intense.

Other Cousin got extremely mad at me and said I was uninformed about diapers and that I should give the mom to be what she’s asked for and let her have a little luxury in her life. She said that it was wrong of me to try to solve her sister’s financial problems through diapers. I was totally taken aback as that’s not what I intended (I didn’t say anything to my Other Cousin about the Mom to Be’s finances) and told my other cousin I hadn’t thought of it that way and didn’t realize there was such a big difference in diapers, as I’m not a mom. So, though I’m now leaning towards buying brand X, WIBTA if I also brought one box of the name brand, cheaper diaper? I have zero experience with diapers or babies, and don’t want to mess this up!

Here is what folks are saying.

I hate when people try to make gifts about something else.

I agree with her other cousin, but I don’t agree with how intensely angry she got about it.

It’s so condescending.

That’s fair.

I bet!

Are diapers really something you want to cut corners on?

