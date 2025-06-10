Her Coworker Wants To Go Out With Her, But She Isn’t Okay With That And Doesn’t Know How To Say No

It’s never comfortable when someone has feelings for you, but you don’t or vice versa.

But if you work together? That’s even worse! Here’s how this person is handling it.

AITA? Am I leading him on There’s this guy at my work in his late 30s early 40s max. He’s been very nice to me so I’ve been very nice and friendly. But then today he asked to hang out and maybe come over and he can make me food.

She’s anxious about it.

Keep in mind, I’m 20 so it made very uncomfortable because I don’t feel the same and we both work together so I am really scared of telling him that I am uncomfortable. I don’t want to do that because it will be awkward at work, so what do I do?

It’s a tricky situation.

So far I just told him I’m busy all week. Then he asked me what I’d like to eat and now I’m really starting to feel uncomfortable. I don’t know what to say because it’ll be awkward since we work together, so I said I like any food.

Here is what people are talking about.

Finding out from someone else would also suck.

I hope that works! But it could lead to problems.

Problem solved!

Definitely, although sometimes our gut is wrong.

Not everyone would get that hint!

She sounds so timid. I hope she loses that with age.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.