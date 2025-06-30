Her Dad Wants To Marry A Much Younger Woman, But She Told Him She’s Not On Board With The Idea

I always felt bad for people in situations like this...

I’m talking about when their parents get divorced and then one of their parents starts dating someone MUCH younger than them.

And things get even more complicated when the word “marriage” starts getting thrown around!

Is this woman wrong for how she’s reacting to her father’s wedding plans?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for telling my dad I don’t want him to marry his girlfriend? “My parents (both 46) got divorced 6 years ago. My mom remarried 3 years ago, and my dad has had a few girlfriends. His current girlfriend is the only one he has ever brought around. My mom has met her and likes her, and my sister idolizes her. She’s nice and I don’t dislike her.

But…

The actual problem: she’s 27, exactly 10 years older than me. To me, it’s so weird. I don’t understand why my dad wants to date someone so much younger than him. When he asked my sister and I if we were okay with him asking her to marry him, my sister was excited. I wasn’t.

She told him the truth.

I told him I wasn’t comfortable with the age gap and thought she was just a sugar baby. Dad explained she has her own career, but he said okay. Since that conversation, my dad has been really sad, and the atmosphere in his house has changed. His girlfriend hasn’t been by as frequently either. I feel kind of bad because I want my dad to be happy. AITA?”

She’s just not comfortable with this…

At all.

