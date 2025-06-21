Her Ex-Best Friend Ruined Her Birthday And Embarrassed Her, So This Woman Refused To Go To Her Stepmom’s Party Because The Friend Was Invited

Some friendships turn sour over time.

This woman has a former best friend who embarrassed her at her birthday party.

So, she refused to go to her stepmom’s birthday because her ex-best friend would be there.

AITA for refusing to go to my stepmoms birthday? I (25F) am invited to my stepmom’s surprise birthday in a month. I saw the guest list, and I realized my stepmom’s niece Kayla (19F) is going along with her boyfriend, Nathan (21M).

Kayla and I used to be best friends, but we drifted apart after a falling out that ended amicably. On my birthday in December, she showed up with her boyfriend, and she ignored me and my fiancé.

I called out her behavior. She said she came with the intention to “ruin my birthday.” She said that in front of everyone, and she threw my trauma out for everyone to hear. There was a lot more to it.

My dad blamed the whole situation on me, and he didn’t have my back on this issue. I told him he needs to respect my boundary. I simply refuse to be in same room as Kayla. That is, if he wants to continue having a relationship with me.

Now, my dad is furious at me. He said I’ll ruin my stepmom’s birthday if I don’t go, and this is about her day and not my problems, he added.

I reminded him that it was my birthday, too, when Kayla ruined it. And he didn’t care. I also told him that if he brings this up again, I will cut ties with him. AITA?

Going to her birthday party to ruin it? I wouldn’t want to be around her either!

It’s always best to avoid the drama.

